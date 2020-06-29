HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday an increase of 505 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 85,496 cases statewide. Of these, 2,414 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Approximately 78 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 657,486 negative tests have been issued.
Elk County reported one new cases for a total of 13 cases — 10 confirmed and three probable. Clearfield County remained the same with 72 cases — 54 confirmed and 18 probable. Jefferson County also remained the same with 21 cases — 18 confirmed and three probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,231, in Elk County, 909, and in Jefferson County, 965, according to the Department of Health.
There were 3 new deaths reported statewide Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,606 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 633 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 657,4861 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County reported two new cases for 35 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported one new cases for 102 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported three new cases with 201 reported cases, and one new death for seven deaths.
— Cameron County reported one new case for three reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 15 cases to date
— McKean County remained the same with 15 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,677 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,212 cases among employees, for a total of 20,889 at 687 distinct facilities in 51 counties. There have been 4,528 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.