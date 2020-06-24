The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 495 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 83,191 cases statewide. Of these, 2,381 are probable cases of the coronavirus in the state.
About 77 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 608,217 negative tests have been issued.
Elk County reported one new case for 10 cases — seven confirmed and three probable. Clearfield and Jefferson counties remained the same with 70 cases — 53 confirmed and 17 probable, and 21 — 18 confirmed and three probable respectively.
Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,043, in Elk County at 622 and in Jefferson County at 829, according to the Department of Health.
There were 54 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,515 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 632 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 608,217 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remained the same for 33 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County remained the same with 98 cases, but reported one new death, bringing it to six deaths.
— Centre County reported one new cases with 196 reported cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case for 14 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 15 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,394 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,103 cases among employees, for a total of 20,497 at 671 distinct facilities in 49 counties. There have been 4,467 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.