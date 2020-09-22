HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 834 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 151,646 cases statewide. Of these, 4,576 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
Centre County is reporting an increase of 185 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21 is 179,343 with 5,749 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 311 cases; 258 confirmed and 53 probable. Jefferson County reported 109 cases; 81 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 68 cases; 53 confirmed and 15 probable.
Elk County reported one new case. Clearfield and Jefferson counties remained the same.
Elk and Clearfield counties have reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 6,965, in Elk County, 2,384, and in Jefferson County, 3,250, according to the Department of Health.
There were 19 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,023 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 900 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 255 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,777,916 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 116 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 653 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 2,031 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 26 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 57 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,331 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,893 cases among employees, for a total of 27,224 at 962 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,360 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.