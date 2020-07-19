HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday an increase of 786 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 101,027 cases statewide. Of these, 2,863 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 12 and July 18 is 146,701 with 5,552 positive cases.
Approximately 76 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 926,352 negative tests have been issued.
Elk County reported four new cases for 37 cases; 28 confirmed and nine probable. Clearfield County reported one new case for 99 cases; 77 confirmed and 22 probable. Jefferson County reported six new cases for 47 cases; 38 confirmed and nine probable.
Elk County reported a death Sunday for two total deaths. Jefferson and Elk counties each have reported deaths in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which included Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,208, in Elk County, 1,510, and in Jefferson County, 1,651, according to the Department of Health.
There were eight new deaths reported statewide Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,015 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 637 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 926,352 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 67 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported three new cases for 179 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported nine new cases for 279 reported cases, and nine deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 19 cases to date.
— McKean County reported three new cases for 25 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,638 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,599 cases among employees, for a total of 22,237 at 788 distinct facilities in 59 counties. There have been 4,803 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.