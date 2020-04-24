Senior high school students in Elk County are reflecting on staying in touch with friends during the COVID-19 pandemic and hopefully gathering again one day for graduation.
Collyn Shuttleworth of Ridgway Area High School said he misses seeing his friends every day.
“Keep in touch with one another, and ask for help if you need it,” he advised.
Shuttleworth was looking forward to prom, the last day of school and graduation, he says, something he still hopes can happen in person at the school.
St. Marys Area High School senior and athlete Tessa Grotzinger said she particiated in cross country, indoor track club, outdoor track, softball, the National Honor Society and the German and DECA clubs and was senior class vice president.
Grotzinger, also involved in Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), worked on a project for a state competition, but now, no one will have a chance to see it.
“The school and some amazing parents have said they are going to do as much as they can for us, but not having the traditional events that I was looking forward to most is not setting very well,” she said. “To watch some of the best moments that I was going to remember forever be taken from me is a heartbreaking experience.”
She has been keeping touch with her friends on FaceTime and Zoom, Grotzinger said.
“I think it is the only thing keeping me sane in this situation,” she said. “A few of us distance runners have been trying to stay in shape in case of any type of season, or just for college in my case.
“The biggest thing for seniors right now is to just be there for each other — we are all going through the same experience,” she said.
Carly Renwick of Elk County Catholic High School said she has also been staying in touch with friends, and is saddened by the pandemic situation.
“I have sadly already missed out on quality time with my classmates, some of whom I might not get to see again,” she said.
Renwick and her friends have also been sending old pictures to one another during this time.
“It has given us a sense of togetherness, and comfort that we struggled to find when this started,” she said.