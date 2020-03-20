ST. MARYS — “Hi, Marion and family — I’m thinking of you and hope everything is well. Love, Grama.”
“I’m doing well, and being well taken care of, don’t worry about me.”
These are just a couple of the messages Elk Haven Nursing Home residents wrote on whiteboards for their loved ones during a time of no visitation.
EHNH Administrator Arlene Anderson said there has been limited visitation since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the “no visitors” restriction started March 12.
Anderson can recall going around to residents’ rooms last week, having to break the news to family members they had to leave the facility until further notice, and watching them break down into tears.
Nursing home staff members have been stepping up, in several ways, to ensure residents don’t become socially isolated and trying to lift their spirits.
The ability for residents to FaceTime with loved ones is now on all EHNH devices, and has been an uplifting activity, Anderson said. Family members can call the social workers and schedule a time slot to see their loved ones face to face. The first time residents were able to use the devices was an experience she and staff members won’t forget.
“They loved it, and everyone was crying,” she said. “It was just so sweet. We expect to have more and more of that.”
The community has also been offering to send residents cards and baked goods, Anderson adds. EHNH is also ordering lunch for everyone once a week, supporting local businesses with pick-up service only.
“We have been doing a theme every day for both staff and residents to lighten the mood here,” she said. “We are trying to compromise and carry on as much a we normally can, but in smaller doses.”
Staff members took photos of the whiteboard messages and posted them to Facebook, where the response was overwhelming, Anderson said. Family members and grandchildren were writing messages back and posting them, too.
EHNH staff members are undergoing a temperature screening and completing a Center for Disease Control (CDC) questionnaire at the beginning of each day, Anderson said.
Staff are also trying to put family members’ minds at ease during this time, since many of them were at the facility every day visiting their loved ones.
“We are ramping up our one-on-one room visits and interactions,” Anderson said, adding they are also doings screenings for depression and mental well-being, as well as following online chair-yoga classes and playing requested music throughout the speaker system.