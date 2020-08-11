ST. MARYS — Elk Haven Nursing Home recently announced that as of Monday, it will begin holding scheduled outside visits for residents and families again.
Administrator Arlene Anderson said this is a very important day to staff and residents of EHNH.
“We have worked so hard to get here,” she said. “Every staff member gave 100 percent so that we can get our residents, our work family, closer to their families.”
EHNH will continue to screen all staff members and monitor its residents for possible COVID-19 signs and symptoms, Anderson said in the announcement.
“The most difficult part of this situation has been seeing the people who have done the least to fuel the spread of the virus suffer the most, with the restrictions put in place to keep them safe,” Anderson said. “They deserve their families, and it broke our hearts to leave them every day and go home to ours.”
Also starting Monday will be small group activities with 10 people or less and social distancing at the facility, Anderson said. Elk Haven's beautician will also be returning to offer haircuts to all residents soon.
“As we move forward with our reopening plan, we will continue to evaluate our reopening plan and the prospect of beginning inside visitations,” Anderson's statement said. “In the meantime, with the weather being nice we feel this is a good plan to allow families and residents to get to see each other.”
The activity department asks that families schedule their visits with a two-person limit and in 15-minute intervals by calling 814-781-0522.