ST. MARYS — Similarly to other organizations struggling from the cancellation of fundraisers in 2020, Elkland Search and Rescue is adapting to a different way of doing things.
President Matt Young said Elkland SAR’s history began when there was an airplane crash in 1984, and a search was underway for the crash site.
Search and rescue (SAR) is a service, not a hobby, and Elkland is all volunteer based, Young said. It involves locating lost, missing or overdue individuals and removing them from danger. Volunteers are trained to help in wilderness and remote-emergency situations.
Elkland SAR had to cancel its annual fishing derby in May, meetings and spring and fall trainings, Young said. It will still host a fund drive in the fall and is accepting donations.
Unlike fire departments and ambulances, search and rescues in Pennsylvania are not regulated by one agency, he noted, which makes it difficult to qualify for funding.
Fundraisers and donations go directly back into Elkland SAR efforts, including everyday costs like keeping the building heated and running, and insuring volunteers.
Following COVID-19 guidelines, Elkland SAR has been wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing every piece of equipment with a misting spryer.
An average of 15 people answer each call, Young said, and the organization averages about 25 members. All training is conducted in house.
Elkland SAR also has a rehabilitation unit, an air conditioned and heated trailer with ambulance supplies to respond to fires and emergency situations, Young said, such as the fire at Elk County Heat Treaters this summer.
Part of rescue work is also working with other organizations, Young said, like the fire departments who are struggling to have enough manpower.
“We do our part and help them out, and the fire department helps us, too,” he said.
Elkland SAR has been involved in countless searches, including a lost hiker in the Quehanna area, a hypothermia incident in the Beech Creek area, an airplane crash near Bradford Airport, a murder suspect in the Penfield area and a dementia patient in Morgantown, West Virginia.
One recently involved a missing child, Young said. Children were outside playing hide and seek, and a child fell asleep under a vehicle.
“Parents, talk to your kids about hiding spots,” he said. “Check around your vehicles.”
Elkland SAR also conducts school programs, familiarizing students with the organization and what to do/how to prevent getting lost.
There is a program that teaches volunteers how to prepare for several types of reactions from victims, Young said.
“Every person reacts differently when they’re lost,” he said.
With a child, bringing a “piece of home,” such as a stuffed animal or memorizing a pet name, helps to make the victim more trusting.
For more information, visit www.elklandsar.com or the Facebook page.