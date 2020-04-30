REYNOLDSVILLE — When the character of Sara was first created, she took on a life of her own and lead Ellen Starski on a journey of creation beyond her newest album.
Sara was created as the character driving Starski's album, “Sara's Half Finish Love Affair,” helping move the album forward. The “Sara” project took on a life of its own, and found Starski working on a full backstory for Sara and how the two had met.
“I can step back now and step out of the project and look back at it, and the way its solidified now," she said. "I feel like I was pulling from the sky at different times and not really understanding how it was to going to come together. And the fact that it did, that is the essence of chance."
Before this project, Starski never saw herself writing a story.
She said Sara inspired her in a way she wasn't expecting, and she began to write her story further than the music could portray. She has written Sara's story in pieces and released each with a single from the album.
“It's been coming out in pieces, so with each single that drops, another part of the story is told," said Starski. "I had no intentions of writing a story to go along with it until the album was already recorded."
She has traveled a lot throughout her life, and decided to highlight certain points with the story of Sara. She took real life interactions she had, and put Sara into the story in place of someone she met at the time.
“It was fun to write, and the neat part about it, in all these locations I met people that I reference through this character,” Starski said.
Through several chance encounters with Sara, Starski portrays her background and struggles all leading up to an ending when Sara is reunited with a lost love. Sara's unique abilities are also revealed through the story.
Starski said she had a great team of people behind her, encouraging her to continue Sara's story while helping keep her focused on the project itself.
“We reference our path in life, as artists, but after awhile you have to become a storyteller as well," said Starski. "It's not just about me, it's about the human race in general, the human condition, what we're all going through. That's art."
Sara's story and four singles from the upcoming album can be found at ellenstarski.com or on Ellen Starski's Facebook page.