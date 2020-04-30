REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville native Ellen Starski, on May 8, will be releasing her newest album, “Sara's Half Finished Love Affair,” an album that became much more than just the music and lyrics.
When Starski began working on her second album, she said it was only meant to be an album, nothing more.
It wasn't until the album was already recorded, she said, that the story of Sara started to come from within her.
“The character was there, but the backstory wasn't there," said Starski. "She's definitely a part of my subconscious, and she helped me work through my experiences."
When Starski started writing the album two years ago, she could never have guessed the state the world would be in when she was ready to release the album. Unlike some artists, she still decided to go through with her May 8 release date.
“After two years of working on it, I can't believe I'm releasing during a pandemic,” Starski said. “I considered holding off until fall but, in the long run, I'm trying to think about what people need, and if it were me, I would want new music.”
She believes people need art to get through hard times like this.
Starski said she was surprised to see streaming has been down recently, along with other industries. It's something people would expect to be thriving currently, she said. But Starski attributes this to a shift in priorities.
Starski said she experienced some of her best days in the studio while working on this album. It was recorded in The Shoebox studio in Nashville, where she spent months putting all the pieces together. She learned how much she loved hearing the string quartet record.
“They had already started to record and when I walked in, (and) tears just started to roll,” Starski said. “A string day in the studio I have discovered is definitely one of the best days in the studio. I've never been that close to a string section before. The energy is right there.”
The final mixing and mastering of the music wasn't done until October. She said it was hard to decide everything was finished after being so invested in the project.
Singles from the album can be found on Starski's website and Facebook page, EllenStarski.com, along with the parts of Sara's story.