ST MARYS — The approval of an Emergency Management Agency (EMA) committee and structure and the City of St. Marys downtown park were topics of Monday evening's St. Marys City Council meeting.
“In an ideal world, we will still have the Bavarian Fall Festival in September, and the park will be done and look pleasant for that,” City Manager Tim Pearson said.
Community and Development Economic Coordinator Tina Gradizzi asked the council to review resolution 20-09, concerning a Greenway Trails and Recreation grant for the development of the park. Much of the $100,000 grant would be used for construction of the park restrooms and purchasing handicapped-accessible amenities.
Pearson also gave the council a financial committee update:
- As of the end of April, the City has collected 17 percent of anticipated general tax revenue and 19 percent of anticipated real estate tax revenue.
- Earned income tax collected is $637,374, an increase from last year.
- As of May 12, $3,310,353 in current real estate taxes has been collected.
“We are starting to see the results of the tax rate of 1.2 percent the council approved at the end of 2018,” he said.
Former Councilman Greg Gebauer was appointed to the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) coordinator position. Pearson said he would like to solidify Gebauer's committee, so he has a good foundation to work with and can adopt authority regulations and choose eternal management candidates.
Gebauer said this position is very important.
“It's the people or the person who does the planning for any type of potential emergency that may occur within the municipality,” he said. “When an emergency declaration is declared, as such now with the COVID-19 issue, the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) coordinator is the person who tries to have everything planned out and works with the mayor on different things that may need to be done to keep our community safe.
The council approved the committee and structure. Gebauer will appoint a deputy management and assistant management coordinators, preferably someone who has emergency services background experience.