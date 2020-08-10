DuBOIS — Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel provided an update on the township’s emergency disaster declaration at last week’s meeting.
“On the COVID-19, the long-term care custodians have been tested — that’s Christ the King Manor, DuBois Nursing Home and DuBois Village,” said Bickel. “That leaves us with Nelson’s Golden Years. They start COVID testing Thursday (Aug. 6), and they hope to finish up by the end of August. We’re right on track, and I’m glad to get those people tested.”
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency had approved the township’s personal protective equipment reimbursement.
“And today I received a couple emails from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that we need to give them some additional information to show,” said Bickel.
Bickel said he and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh were going to meet last week to try and finalize that paperwork.
With regard to the hurricane tropical depression that moved up the East Coast last week, Bickel said thankfully it missed this area.
“But that got me on the phone with the Treasure Lake manager, just to be a little proactive if we do have to have a drawdown on the lakes up there,” said Bickel. “We went over the emergency action plan today a little bit, so it’s good to be prepared.”
Deputy EMA Coordinator Bob Wilson said the township had another successful siren test of the weather warning last weekend.
The Civil Defense Siren is scheduled to sound every first Saturday of the month, Wilson said.
Arbaugh announced that the township made its CARES Act request to Clearfield County for approximately $273,000 worth of COVID-19 improvements within the township building and the police department. The improvements were made so the township could be better equipped to manage a COVID-19 environment now and into the future.