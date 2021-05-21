CLEARFIELD — Through partnership with Clearfield County Government, Central Pennsylvania Community Action, Inc. (CPCA) is currently providing the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), for Clearfield County only, to assists renters, landlords and utility providers.
Anyone interested in the program may complete an online application by visiting https://www.compass.state.pa.us/Compass.Web/RAP/Application.
Once the application is completed, someone from CPCA will be in contact with you or you may call 814-765-1551.