ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School teacher Rebecca Krug said she was recently the recipient of an act of kindness from the grandmother of former kindergarten students.
Krug said she was approached by MaryAnn Valentine, about a “health and safety wish list” for the upcoming school year. Krug said she had the privilege of teaching both of Valentine’s grandsons in kindergarten. Valentine was also her parent volunteer last year.
“I was so blown away by her generosity and thoughtfulness,” Krug said. “I responded back immediately with ideas like face shields, a few water bottles, since there will be no water-fountain usage allowed, hand sanitizer, etc.”
Krug was shocked when Valentine wrote back and told her she ordered the entire wish list. It’s important to show the goodwill and positivity during these stressful times, she said.
“I don’t think I could possibly thank her enough for the generous gift and offer,” she said. “I know there are many out there who are helping like she is.”
This year, donations are crucial when it comes to keeping students and staff members healthy and safe, Krug said.
SSMSES has never been mandated to not use water foundations, Krug noted, which makes sense, due to the spreading of germs.
“In the past, I had students not bring in water bottles, but some families can’t afford the ‘extras’ because of their budgets,” Krug said. “I was so excited to get five water bottles for the ‘just-in-cases’ — just in case a student can’t afford it, just in case a student forgot it, just in case a student has it at home getting theirs washed. Now, I have the ability to give water to my students safely.”
Teachers and students will be wiping down work spaces and washing and sanitizing hands more frequently this year, Krug said, and the disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer received will help them do so.
“The face shields are going to be a game changer for my students, because we should be able to have discussions and hear clearly than wearing a mask,” she said. “Masks can muffle sometimes, and they have the possibility of being a distraction. Hopefully, the shields will deter that.”
The shields will also allow classmates to see one another and their emotions, Krug noted.
“Face masks are necessary to keep us all safe — I am hoping the shields will keep us safe and help us learn,” she said.