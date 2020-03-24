BROCKWAY — Nursing homes around the area are on lockdown, not allowing anyone in or out, but that does not mean that seniors should be forgotten.
Facebook and other social media sites are full of pictures of relatives standing outside windows, talking on phones to their loved ones. Tony Disser, chief innovation officer for Guardian Elder Care, said that creative ideas for contact are important during times like the coronavirus outbreak.
“Letters, cards, pictures, videos and audio recordings from family and friends are excellent items to send to residents,” Disser said. “Also, puzzles, audio books, large print books, CDs with music and movies are great.”
Disser added that family members should continue to engage on social network sites to keep in touch with those in the nursing home. The staff at the homes are also working hard to keep the residents engaged during the lockdown.
“Fortunately, because many of our staff know the residents so well, the interaction we have will them keeps them social and connected,” Disser said. “However, nothing substitutes for family and friends.”
Disser said that the virus has resulted in a restriction of group activities, decrease in communal meals and a cessation of visitors to the home.
“Because communal activities in the homes have been curtailed, entertainment has turned to those modalities that keep the resident in their room,” Disser said. “Nothing is better than a conversation and interaction with them, and our caring staff have increased their effort to do so by spending time with our residents in their rooms.”
One of the key ways to keep in touch with a family members is something residents in nursing homes probably say is not done enough: a phone call.
Disser has suggestions to fill in the awkward gaps in conversation.
“As we age into our later years, we like to recall past moments of happiness and joy with our friends and family,” he said. “Reminiscing and telling stories about ‘way back then’ is a wonderful way to engage an elderly person. Asking them about their past adventures, successes and events, vacations, their work and career, where they grew up, their family, brothers and sisters, the history they have lived — always works.”
Disser said staff visiting residents in their rooms, listening to stories and reading a book can go a long way to easing the isolation. The staff also offers activities that can be done alone or in small groups to keep the residents feel at home instead of feeling trapped.
“Our residents are living history books, living biographies, as they have lived through past time we can only read about,” Disser said.