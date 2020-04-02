DuBOIS — With the arrival of COVID-19, masks have become increasingly important to healthcare workers and some in the general public have started to wear masks in an attempt to avoid exposure to the illness.
Dr. Shawn Sheehan, medical director of Emergency Medicine for all of Penn Highlands Healthcare and leader of the PHH COVID-19 Task Force, during this week’s telephone news conference, discussed the different types of masks used by healthcare workers.
“People aren’t used to seeing masks and knowing what the difference is,” said Sheehan. “Let’s start at the lowest level of protection, and that is a standard surgical mask, often the mask that you would see tied behind a surgeon’s head while on TV performing an operation. That does provide some level of respiratory protection. It also helps prevent any respiratory droplets from spreading, should somebody cough or sneeze.”
The higher level of protection, like people have been hearing much about with COVID-19 concerns, are the N95 masks and the powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) masks.
Sheehan said the N95 mask is a mask that requires what is called fit-testing.
“We need to make sure that it fits your face appropriately, that you have the right size, and that air does not leak around the mask, whereas with surgical masks, air can flow in from the sides,” said Sheehan. “The point of the N95 is that all air coming through your respiratory system has been filtered through the mask.”
The powered air-purifying respirator is somewhat of a helmet, said Sheehan, noting there are different types of these. There are industrial types which are used for cleaning with caustic materials and things that can be harmful to the lungs and the more standard healthcare type PAPR.
“The way that these work is that they fit over your head like a helmet,” said Sheehan. “There’s a tight elastic band that closes around the neck area, and there’s a band that runs inside and filters the air through specialized filters to keep it clean while you breathe inside of the helmet.”
After the news conference, Sheehan told the Courier Express that wearing a surgical mask or homemade mask in public will not prevent people from contracting COVID-19.
“It does serve as a reminder not to touch your face,” Sheehan said. “If you are a carrier of COVID-19, symptomatic or not, wearing a mask will help to limit the disbursement of viral particles that could infect another individual.”
Penn Highlands Healthcare is not, at this time, using homemade masks as they have been able to continue to use their current supply of masks. However, PHH officials say, that doesn’t mean they will not need or use the homemade ones in the future.
PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman said personal protective equipment supplies, such as masks, are adequate currently. However, he said donations are still being accepted. He noted last week that the DuBois Area School District donated 6,000 masks, while this week Domtar donated PAPR masks.