BROCKWAY – Opening a new business is always a risk, but opening an event venue just before COVID-19 tore through the country intensifies that risk.
Failte Acres in Brockway opened in 2019 where the Girl Scout Camp used to be. The family who operates it found the community and the location to be perfect for them, with a goal to find somewhere for the whole family to live close to each other and run a business.
“Brockway is one of those towns you don’t see much anymore,” said Failte Acres’ Cullen Beatty. “We loved it when we saw it.”
However, after a few events and trying to get themselves established with the community, the venue found itself empty as stay-at-home orders swept the nation.
“It is terrifying,” Beatty said. “We just got started, starting to fill up in the schedule, then COVID hits. People put things on hold or out-and-out canceled. Now people are unsure, and we don’t know if we’ll go back into lockdown. It’s definitely nerve-wracking.”
Failte Acres has a large pavilion and a renovated hall as well as a lake and trails. They also have cabins for camping. Their largest hall, Claddagh Hall, was the site of the 2019 Brockway Community Children’s Christmas Party, which was one of the venue’s first big events. Other events were scheduled and canceled, but the venue has been able to donate space to local Scout troops and the 2020 Summer Dance that replaced Brockway’s senior prom.
“Our business is events, and there are usually more than 25 people getting together,” Beatty said. “COVID has uniquely impacted us, but we’re pushing forward, figuring out ways to keep going.”
In the state’s green phase, Failte Acres came up with creative ways to plan events. They offered a nurse to check temperatures and can open up Claddagh Hall to increase ventilation and include outside seating. They also planned to disinfect surfaces and bathrooms every hour.
“Our policy is that however worried you are about it, that’s how worried we are,” Beatty said. “Any extra steps we have to take to make people feel comfortable, that’s what we’ll do. Right now, we’ll give you a tour, assuming that the restrictions will go away and set things up for the future.”
Even in the donated events, Beatty and the workers are taking every precaution they can.
“We will always wear masks and sanitize, and we’ll always make sure everything’s clean,” Beatty said. “But in the end, it comes down to how careful people themselves want to be about it, and we’ll be right there with you.”
Beatty said that safety is his first priority, but also to make sure people can have the best events possible under the circumstances. He has people coming in for tours and planning events, and they are calling those who have postponed or canceled to see if there is a chance to reschedule. However, the future is still uncertain, with 148,000 COVID deaths in the United States as of July 25, including 7,162 deaths in Pennsylvania from its 110,000 confirmed cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“It’s just very difficult, because there’s no safe bets,” Beatty said. “No one wants to hear the day before their wedding that they can’t gather in groups of more than 25.”
Beatty and his family are very optimistic, planning for a time when COVID-19 no longer holds the country hostage and event venues like theirs can be full again.
“All we can do is pray and try to keep moving on,” he said. “We’re always willing to be flexible, and I think that helps us. We have a lot of space out here, so we can allow people to social distance where a lot of other venues can’t.”