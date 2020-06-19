CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County held jury selection in the Clearfield Fairgrounds for the first time Thursday as a result of the COVID-19 emergency.
“This is a historic occasion,” President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman told prospective jurors at the start of jury selection.
Because of the large number of people who are called to attend jury selection and the COVID-19 emergency, jury selection was moved to the Expo II Building and the Agriculture Building.
The Expo II building was divided up so Judge Paul Cherry’s courtroom was in the back room and Ammerman’s courtroom was in the front. The Agriculture Building was used for defendants, judges and attorneys to discuss legal matters.
There were a total of 11 cases scheduled to pick a jury — but only three trials are going forward because the other defendants pleaded guilty.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said the move didn’t cause any issues in his office.
“We got ready as usual, it’s just a different location and two different buildings,” Sayers said. “Things went pretty smoothly.”
Ammerman said it went better than expected. Several members of the tip staff said the Expo II Building is a better location than the courthouse for jury selection because the parking is better, the restrooms are easier to access, there is less walking and there is more room to spread out.
Jury selection at the courthouse is held in the two courtrooms on the second floor, which can get crowded. Prospective jurors are asked to park in the parking lot of St. Francis Church that is a couple of blocks away. Prospective jurors also sometimes have to go to the first floor to use the restrooms.
At the end of the day, Ammerman asked prospective jurors who attended jury selection at the courthouse to raise their hands if they preferred the Expo II Building and several people raised their hands.
Ammerman said it is likely jury selection will be held at the fairgrounds in July and April, depending on COVID-19 restrictions.
Ammerman also thanked the fair board for letting them use the facilities free of charge.
“The fair board has been absolutely fantastic,” Ammerman said. “They have been nothing but cooperative.”
Two cases had to be continued because the defendants were housed in SCI-Benner and SCI-Rockview and hadn’t yet been tested for COVID-19. The prisons would have allowed the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department to pick up the inmates but if it did, they would have to be quarantined for two weeks in the Clearfield County Jail and would have to be tested for COVID-19 before being returned to state prison so Sheriff Michael Churner decided not to do it because it could potentially expose the Clearfield County Jail to COVID-19 and the cases were postponed, Ammerman said.