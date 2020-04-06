FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek farmer is shedding light on living off the land and selling locally-made products during a time when some things are scarce in stores.
Lanna Calhoun runs Calhoun Farm & Market on the same family homestead as her father’s bison ranch. She offer eggs, jellies and jams and locally-made products like balms, oils, lotions and soaps. She also hosts local goat-yoga classes with her pygmy goats.
Since coronavirus escalated, Calhoun has seen a spike in sales of all of her farm stand products.
“Eggs are in super high demand,” she said. “I am doing my best to keep up and ensure everyone has the chance to get some.”
Circumstances like this just reiterate the importance of farming, Calhoun said.
“Planning ahead is an essential part of farming and homesteading,” she said. “Having what you will need on hand and planning for emergencies is important.”
Any time people can buy and support local enterprise is a great thing, Calhoun says.
“Supporting local farmers and growers is always the best, safest and freshest option,” she said. “Local items have been touched by less hands, processed less and are generally safer in my opinion.”
Calhoun says she sees vegetable, fruit and herb gardens and backyard chicken coops making a big comeback this year.
“That would possibly be the best thing to come from all of this,” she said. “People taking more of an interest in providing their own food for their families, their neighbors and children, learning new homesteading skills.”
Seeing the empty store shelves has been a scary thing for everyone, Calhoun said. As a result, she has added more spring chicks to the farm to help boost egg production, as well as meat chickens and heritage turkeys.
“We are planning a much larger produce garden that ever before, adding more fruit trees and berry and elderberry bushes,” she said.
Many people are experiencing dry hands due to the overuse of hand sanitizer, Calhoun said, and goat-milk lotion is a way to combat that.
Calhoun says anyone can learn more about the homesteading life using books, local classes, Facebook groups and YouTube.
“Learning seed starting, plant propagation, gardening, beekeeping, raising small animals, butchering, cooking, canning, dehydrating, sewing and any other homesteading skills are all possible right from your home, even during a pandemic,” she said.