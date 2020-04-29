DISTANT – In a time of turmoil and darkness, one local family is offering a little bit of sunshine to help families celebrate the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday and to help a couple of area charities.
Jim Shilling said that he sold mini sunflowers last year at his sister Penny Crawford’s Sweet Delights ice cream and food business along Route 28/66 in Distant.
“It went pretty well last year,” Shilling said. “So this year, I thought I’d do it for charity.”
Beginning May 6, the mini sunflowers will be for sale at Sweet Delights for $10, which will benefit both the Distant Area Fire Department and the Redbank Valley Food Pantry in New Bethlehem.
“With everything going on, I figured this would be a good thing,” Shilling said, noting that the theme is “Let The Sun Shine In.”
Working with his wife, Norma, Shilling said he grows the flowers in the solarium atop his garage. He said they take about 65 to 70 days to grow, and should be flowering by the time of the sale.
In total, Shilling said, he has grown a little more than 100 flowers for sale.
“It’s for a good cause,” he said, adding that, “When they bloom up, they really look nice.”