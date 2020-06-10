CLEARFIELD — The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program will be done via mail and email for the year of 2020 due to the social distancing regulations. Clearfield County residents who are 60 years of age or older (by 12/31/2020) whose income is less than $23,606 for an individual or $31,894 for a married couple are eligible for four $6.00 vouchers totaling $24.00 to be used at participating farmers markets in Pennsylvania. Checks must be used by November 30, 2020.
To receive an application call the special phone number 814-765-2691 at the Area Agency on Aging and follow the directions and your application will be mailed to you. You may also find a printable application at www.ccaaa.net, www.senatorlangerholc.com or www.repsankey.com.
All completed applications must be mailed to CCAAA Farmers Market, PO Box 550, Clearfield, PA 16830 or emailed to mail@ccaaa.net by September 30, 2020. If emailing, please put “Farmers Market” in the subject line.
Once the completed application is returned and processed you will receive your checks by mail.
Applications are not available for pick up or drop off at the CCAAA office.
All Meals on Wheels Consumers will receive applications with meal delivery.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc, Mature Resources Foundation, and local and consumer contributions.