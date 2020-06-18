WILLIAMSPORT — Mikayla Feldbauer of St. Marys recently graduated from Lycoming College, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Feldbauer also received departmental honors and graduated summa cum laude.
