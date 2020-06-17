PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce has locked down the bands who will perform at the Festival in the Park which begins Saturday, June 27, and continues throughout the week.
Chamber President Robert Cardamone said they are still in need of sponsors for the Festival in the Park. Those interested in sponsoring the event can visit the festival page on the Punxsutawney Chamber’s website.
Bands will play on the stage in Barclay Square, and will have a fence around the concert area to comply with current Centers for Disease Control regulations of a crowd no larger than 250 people. The fence arrangement will be similar to the Blues, Brews and Barbecue festival held last fall in the park.
The area outside of the fence will be considered an open food court to allow people to continue browsing the food and vendors during concerts.
Saturday
- Stone Cold Killers –Yinz N’ Roses at 3 to 4 p.m.
- Almost Mulberry at 5 to 6:30 p.m.
- A Bit of Broadway at 7:15 to 9 p.m.
Sunday
- Against the Grain from 5 to 6 p.m.
- A Day Awaits from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Monday
- Elvis Tribute from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Forever Johnny Cash Tribute from 7 to 9 p.m.
Tuesday
- Maddie Indre from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- The Moore Brothers from 7 to 9 p.m.
Wednesday
- The Avenues from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
- BonJourney from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Thursday
- Wild Card from 6 to 7 p.m.
- Felix and the Hurricanes from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Friday
- Tunes in a Bucket from 6 to 7 pm.
- Jukehouse Bombers from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Saturday will conclude the festival with another full day of three bands.
- Maximum Voltage (AC/DC Tribute) from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Andrew Mack Country Band from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
- 7 Mile Run from 7 to 9 p.m.
Bands playing throughout the week have been sponsored by Laska’s Pizza, Paul Beatty Jewelers, Punxsutawney Dental, Inc. Post Pets, Bill and Anne Higie, Walmart, Great Woods Insurance Group, and Lily’s Bakery, Deli and Restaurant.