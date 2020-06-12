PUNXSUTAWNEY — Though many summer festivals and events have canceled the Festival in the Park will still be taking place later this month.
This will be the first year for the Festival in the Park, which is a new Punxsutawney festival being held by the Chamber of Commerce. Early planning stages for the festival were started last fall.
The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted a couple weeks ago to proceed with the festival. They are working to meet the state and CDC guidelines for the event.
The festival will take place from June 17 to July 4 in Barclay Square. There will be vendors of all kinds at the festival including food, non-profit, and craft vendors.
Some of the food vendors will be Denny & Pearl’s Pizza, Brody’s Barbeque, AA Lemonade, Rico’s Concessions and many more familiar faces.
Musical acts scheduled to play are A Day Awaits on Sunday, June 28 and Wild Card on Thursday July 2.
The festival committee has also partnered with SPLASH to have children and teen events throughout the week.
Further details will be available following the board of directors meeting now that the date is quickly approaching.