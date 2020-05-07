DuBOIS — Paul Syktich, owner of Syktich Appliance in downtown DuBois, received a shipment of about a dozen Whirlpool freezers Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s a lot,” said Syktich. “But it’s just a temporary relief.”
Both chest freezers and upright freezers have become difficult to find – another commodity casualty of the COVID-19 virus.
In fact, Syktich said about half of the freezers delivered Wednesday had already been sold.
Syktich said he gets between eight and 10 calls every day inquiring if he has any freezers to sell.
“Everybody’s stockpiling meat and they are figuring out they need a bigger freezer,” said Syktich.
“It’s hard to get them anywhere in the United States,” said Syktich. “Nobody has them. My rep just called me up and he thought he had like 10 or 12 and I said, ‘I’ll take them.’ It was just a godsend that he called me.”
The shortage of freezers started around the beginning of March.
Employees from Quashnock’s Appliance and Lowe’s, both in DuBois, as well as Western Appliance in St. Marys, all confirmed freezers are hard to keep in stock.
“It’s been about over a month or so, basically when people started hoarding toilet paper,” said a sales specialist from Lowe’s. “The joke is, it’s where they’re keeping their toilet paper.”
A representative of one of the local stores said that the earliest orders could be filled is June or July.
Bob Mishler, of Mishler Appliance Services in Brookville, said he’s heard of the freezer shortage through appliance stores with which he subcontracts for repairs and installation.
“The thing with freezers is people usually just throw them away once it stops working,” said Mishler. But, with the current freezer shortage, he has been able to repair a couple of them while others were not repairable.
“The problem is that most of the large companies like Frigidaire, which makes most of the deep freezers and upright freezers, all that was sent to China a couple of years ago,” said Mishler. “None of that’s made here in the United States or even on this continent anymore. When all of the infrastructure broke down and imports shut down, then the only thing they were selling was what was already here in the U.S. Nothing new was coming in.”