NEW BETHLEHEM – In an effort to show support and bring relief to area dairy farmers, a group of local students and teachers have joined efforts to distribute milk and food to community members in need.
The effort began when members of the student-run Future Farmers of America (FFA) club at Redbank Valley High School learned that other FFA chapters were initiating milk drives in their communities.
“There’s a real crisis in the milk and dairy industry right now,” Redbank Valley FFA advisor and high school agriculture teacher Kate Kronen said.
According to a recent article by the World Economic Forum, the crisis is the result of the mass closure of restaurants and schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This and other distribution problems have created a surplus of milk, causing many farmers to dispose of the perishable product rather than selling it.
Wanting to do their part for dairy farmers in the local area, Redbank Valley FFA members thought that hosting their own milk and dairy drive could bring needed relief.
Initially, the FFA club pledged $1,000, which enabled program organizers to purchase milk and other dairy products from processors that service local dairy farmers. The processor mentioned most frequently was Turner Dairy Farms located near Pittsburgh, but Schneider’s Dairy of Seneca was soon added.
“We found out that one family sells to Schneider’s and they are actually dumping their milk,” Kronen said. “So we added Schneider’s to help them.”
Word of the FFA’s efforts quickly spread, and monetary donations from other school organizations, community groups and area churches started to pour in.
“Churches and individuals were calling to donate to our cause,” Kronen said, noting that oftentimes people want to help the community but don’t know how or what to do. “The community really wanted to help.”
One group in particular that soon became very involved with the project was comprised of district teachers who were also looking for a way to aid the community.
“We as teachers were talking and thought that it would be great to be able to hand something out with the milk,” Kronen said.
And so the group known as the Masked Teachers was born.
Through the donations they have received, the Masked Teachers have been able to add a variety of food items and other goodies to the milk distribution.
“The goal of the Masked Teachers is twofold — getting healthy food products to kids but also supporting our community,” Kronen said, adding that as many of the products as possible are purchased from local businesses. “We have some pretty awesome bags that we’re handing out.”
Not only do the teachers stuff the bags, but they are on hand to distribute all items once a week at the high school.
“Unfortunately, the FFA members aren’t allowed to be at the school to help with the drive,” Kronen explained, adding, however, that the students have been able to help in other ways. “They’ve written thank you notes and some of them made signs to put in the windows.”
In order to participate in the weekly milk and dairy drive, Kronen said, Redbank Valley families must present a ticket that can be obtained during the lunch distribution, which is held daily at the high school. Distributions are limited to one gallon of milk and one bag per car.
“The whole program has been funded through community donations,” she said, noting that no district funds are being used. Kronen added that the program has received so much support that it will be able to continue through the end of the school year. “It’s been really great, and is way bigger than I ever considered it might be.”
In fact, FFA anticipates giving out a minimum of 600 gallons of milk and 250 pounds of butter, as well as cheese and other dairy products over the course of the drive.
With two weeks of distribution under their belts, Kronen praised the efforts of not only the Masked Teachers and the community, but especially the FFA members who committed to the project from the start without a second thought.
“I’m extremely proud of RVFFA for realizing the importance of this effort and willingly saying yes to starting a great community project,” she said. “Without them, this would not have happened.”