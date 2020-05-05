DuBOIS — First Class Children's Foundation has partnered with Murrays Ford Lincoln and Bucks Pizza of DuBois for a "Fill Up The Truck" event to help gather school supplies for the Imagination Box program.
Here is how it works: First people gather some of the new/unopened school supplies from the Imagination Box fill list. These items include: Pencils, crayons, colored pencils, markers, school glue, glue sticks, notebooks, composition books, blunt tip scissors, construction paper.
Then people can bring the supplies to the DuBois Area Middle School May 31 and June 28 between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contributions can be made to help "fill up the truck" and First Class will enter the donor's name to win one of 15 Bucks Pizza $15 gift cards.
All the supplies will help First Class with their 2020 Imagination Box program.
This program donates essential school supplies, Scholastic Books, and personalized items, in special boxes, that help inspire literacy, creativity, and imagination in local children.