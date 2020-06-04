FALLS CREEK — Concerns are rising for the Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department as the coronavirus continues to make fundraising difficult, the department’s chief told the borough council.
Fire Chief Mark Miller told the borough council that the department is okay right now, but in the future, it might need to come to the borough for help.
“With this COVID thing the fire department is slowly becoming a financial problem. We’ve not been able to have any income whatsoever, other than what we get from the township and the borough,” Miller said.
He also told the council the gun drawing the department normally stages will not take place as it usually does. The drawing itself will occur, but without the raffle taking place in person.
The department also canceled a chicken barbecue fundraiser that is an annual Mother’s Day fundraiser for them.
“We’re afraid now we’re going to go ask companies to give us stuff for the auction, and they’re going to start telling us, ‘Well we haven’t been open for six months,’” Miller said.
Miller said he wanted to prepare the council for the department’s seeking help from it in the future. The department had applied for grants before the pandemic struck, but they will be required to have matching funds for some of them.
“Just look in the future for us to ask for some sort of help,” Miller said.