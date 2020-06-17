BROCKWAY – The Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July may be canceled, but that does not mean that the fireworks will not light up the sky on Saturday, July 4.
On the Fourth website, Chairman Jeff Gankosky said that Ace Pyro will still provide fireworks, but from a different location.
“As disappointing as it is that the committee is not able to provide your annual Fourth of July activities to celebrate America’s 244th Anniversary, we are excited to announce that we will be able to bring you a spectacular firework show at the end of the day,” Gankosky said. “To provide a grand show, Ace Pyro will once again set off fireworks for your celebration, but this time from the top of Fremer Moulding hill, west of town.”
Gankosky said that Paul Fremer and his family are allowing Ace Pyro to operate on that hill so that the whole community will be able to see the fireworks from their front porches, yard, or parked car. Businesses and individuals donated to hold the fireworks, so Gankosky encourages residents to look at the “Sponsor” tab on www.brockwayfourth.com to see who they should thank.
Gankosky reminded people to be careful if they view the fireworks.
“If you drive to town to watch the show, remember to be courteous to others, maintain social distancing, and enjoy a great show,” he said on the website. “Once this celebration is concluded, the committee will be hard at work for your 55th celebration for 2021.”