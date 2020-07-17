DuBOIS — Despite the pandemic, First Class Children’s Foundation plans to donate Imagination Boxes to every child in one elementary school in the DuBois Area School District this fall.
Although it’s been a challenging year, the nonprofit organization, which raises money to buy school supplies for local teachers and students, is making a run for it, said founder Matt Reed. The program is centered around inspiring creativity, literacy and imagination.
A car enthusiast and sales manager at Murrays, Reed hosts several car-based events per year for the cause.
This past weekend, the organization just held Cruisin’ DuBois 2020 in the parking lot of the DuBois Area Middle School.
“We had very poor weather but still got nearly 80 cars to come and ride with us for two police-escorted laps,” said Reed. “We had the DuBois City and Sandy Township Police there to lead the car parade. It ended up being really nice at the end of the day.”
In May, First Class had to cancel the annual DuBois Cruise In and Cars & Coffee, in addition to rescheduling the chicken dinner which was to be held in March.
“The pandemic is definitely hurting the charity,” said Reed. “We have fewer sponsors than ever before. Our first three car events would’ve done very well, but they have all had poor weather. Overall we are making a run for it. I’ve added more than ever. I’m really excited for the rest of the year. We just aren’t going to stop until we meet our donation goal.”
Reed said there are still five more car events scheduled for this year.
“I’m sure we’ll get some sunshine and some more attendees,” he said. “Car events seem to be really good for an outdoor activity that thrives in social distancing. Most guys just hangout around their car. There’s lots of space. We try to abide by the CDC guidelines.”
The next Cars & Coffee — Enthusiasts Appreciation Day — will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 26 in the middle school parking lot. There will be a live DJ, Sheetz Bros Coffee, cookies, merchandise, raffles and a lottery tree available in the morning.
At 10:30 a.m., they will fire up the grill for a lunch consisting of hot dogs and hamburgers available without any set costs. Instead, they are asking for a donation for anything people might grab for lunch.
“I’m sure it will be a fun day,” said Reed.
It’s always free to attend Cars & Coffee. Spectators are welcome.
As usual, the event is held to raise money to donate Imagination Boxes to children. This special box is full of school supplies, scholastic books and special items that inspire imagination amongst children.
Reed said First Class wants to donate the boxes to every child in one elementary school in the DASD over the next four years until boxes are donated to all four elementary schools.
Last fall, the organization donated 150 of the boxes to first- and third-grade students at C.G. Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville — thanks to the car show fundraisers held throughout the year and to Scholastic Corp. book donations.
“We plan to donate Imagination Boxes to every child in an entire school this year,” said Reed. “That’s over 400 boxes.”
For more information about First Class or its fundraisers, contact Reed at 814-661-4738.