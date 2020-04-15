HARRISBURG – In the last week, confirmed cases of coronavirus have continued to rise across the state and in the area, with the first local death attributed to COVID-19 reported last week in Armstrong County.
In the span of a week, from last Tuesday to yesterday, the number of cases in Pennsylvania jumped from 14,559 to 25,345.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday also reported 60 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 584.
Locally, Clarion County has 16 confirmed cases, with no deaths, while Armstrong County now has 28 confirmed cases, with one death.
Also in the area, Butler County continues to lead the way with 143 confirmed cases and five deaths, while Venango County has six cases, Forest County has five cases and Jefferson County has two cases. No deaths have been reported in those three counties.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
Across the state, there are 108,286 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Less than 1 percent are aged 0-4.
• Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12.
• 1 percent are aged 13-18.
• Nearly 7 percent are aged 19-24.
• 40 percent are aged 25-49.
• Nearly 29 percent are aged 50-64.
• 22 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date in Pennsylvania.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.