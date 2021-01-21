PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation will be offering grants to locally-owned businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce Director Bob Cardamone announced on Jan. 15 the availability of grants for small businesses to help alleviate some of the strain caused by COVID-19.
“...Please know that brainstorming is ongoing with Punxsutawney area organizations and government to find ways to help local businesses that have and continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and in particular, businesses frequently required to shut down or reduce operations,” Cardamone said.
There are five $3,000 grants available for businesses to apply for. Eligible businesses include locally-owned for-profit retail, food, and beverages services (restaurants/bars and coffee shops), personal services (health cares, dentists, massage therapist, beauticians, ect.) and manufacture/industrial.
Applications for the grants are available on the chamber’s website, www.punxsutawney.com, and in the chamber office located at 102 W. Mahoning St. Deadline for the applications is Monday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m.
Applicants must demonstrate they have been forced to close, to reduce capacity, or have experienced extraordinary expenses or loss of revenue due to the pandemic. Businesses must have less than $1,000,000 annual gross revenue in 2020 and be located within the Punxsutawney Area School District.
Businesses that receive the grants must remain operational for 12 months following award or will be obligated to repay the funds.
“The chamber has heard from many of our members regarding how the pandemic is negatively affecting their operations. This funding committed by the PRDC is much needed and greatly appreciated and the Chamber is pleased to coordinate the grants to help our local businesses,” Cardamone said.
The partnership with PRDC has made these grants possible, as local resources are not abundant, according to Cardamone.
“The PRDC’s mission has always been to facilitate economic development within the Punxsutawney area. We know that many of our local businesses are struggling through this pandemic and we are pleased to partner with the chamber to offer some much-needed assistance,” said Frank Robert, the PRDC president.
PRDC is an organization of volunteers that try to find ways to improve opportunities for business and employees in the area covered by the school district, according to Robert.
The money for the grants did not come from any government entity or tax payer money. These grants are being funded through the ongoing operations of PRDC.
“We were worried about some of the businesses being very small in nature and not having relationships with banks that can help them apply for PPP loans, and we wanted to see if we could help,” Robert said.
Two of the corporation’s biggest projects to date were the creation of the industrial park and in the funding of the IUP Culinary School building.
“Behind the scenes, they’ve been very instrumental in helping the economic growth of Punxsutawney,” Cardamone said.