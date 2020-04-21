DuBOIS — Brady Street Florist owner Jennifer Jackson said although her downtown storefront is closed, it is offering no-touch delivery services and brightening days during COVID-19.
As it has for other floral shops, it has been hard to come by flowers right now, she said. Brady Street Florist has received some drop shipments from California that have helped fulfill local orders.
The florist shop had many deliveries throughout the week of Easter, Jackson said.
“It was a lot of people who normally get together for Easter – they were having a hard time not being together,” she said. “They wanted people to know they were thinking about them.”
Brady Street Florist has seen many deliveries to elderly people who are home by themselves, Jackson adds.
“They stand in their window and wave,” she said. “You’re their only visitor that day.”
Jackson recalled one customer who placed five “Thinking of You” orders. Some were even in tears, since they can’t visit their mother or relative in a nursing home.
“In a time of despair, flowers can really brighten someone’s day,” she said. “We need all the help we can get, and it’s a little bit of sunshine.”