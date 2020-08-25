DuBOIS — To address public health accessibility for individuals to obtain flu vaccinations this year, Penn Highlands Healthcare has announced that starting Monday, Aug. 24, flu shots are available to patients at locations across the region’s health system. This includes Penn Highlands primary care providers, community pharmacy locations, at all eight QCare walk-in clinic locations and the Penn Highlands Huntingdon Urgent Care Center.
With experts emphasizing the importance of the flu vaccine this year, Penn Highlands infectious disease specialist Dr. Deepak Garg, M.D., explains that flu shots are critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, because contracting the flu also increases the chance for individuals to contract COVID-19 (and vice versa).
“Any infection will weaken your immune system and make you more prone to get more infection,” Garg said, adding that early flu shots are recommended. “Both the flu and COVID-19 affect the respiratory system, and you don’t want to get both. That is a concern for complication and even death. If you can prevent the flu, then you won’t transmit flu — so it’s not only for you. This helps keep other people safe.”
Most insurances cover the flu shot for Penn Highlands patients. Penn Highlands also accepts Medicare and all Medicare Advantage plans. For self-pay, the cost is $40 or $80 for high-dose for seniors. Cash, check and card are accepted in cases when insurance does not provide coverage.
Learn more about flu shots across Penn Highlands Healthcare by visiting www.phhealthcare.org/flushots.