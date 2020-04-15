NEW BETHLEHEM – COVID-19 has changed the way that area residents work, shop and take care of everyday life. For those on fixed incomes or workers furloughed from their jobs, food banks in Clarion and Armstrong counties are making a difference in keeping their kitchen shelves full.
In the years before the coronavirus pandemic swept around the world, grocery items from the facilities helped low-income residents stretch their limited budgets. Food banks in New Bethlehem, Oak Ridge, Sligo, Rimersburg, Kellersburg and other towns opened their doors during the third or fourth week of every month, providing nutrition to families left with too much month at the end of their money.
Jessica Kalkahof, of Clarion County Community Action, said, “We are located in Clarion itself, and are one of the few facilities that is open every day of the week. The various locations around the county are usually limited to one or two days per month.”
Kalkahof said that most food banks are not accepting direct donations of canned and packaged goods at this time, but that monetary donations are always welcome. The money received is used to purchase food bank items from area vendors.
“Charitable Deeds in our immediate area and the Northwestern Pennsylvania Second Harvest in Erie are a big help in keeping pantry shelves filled,” she said.
“We are a smaller facility ourselves, so we do not have enough supplies to keep a family going for a full month,” she said. “We are more an emergency resource and can provide enough food for one or two meals.”
Jodi Peer, Armstrong County Community Action, said that the nonprofits in her area already had a plan in place before Pennsylvania’s social distancing measures were put in place in mid-March.
“We reached out to the nonprofits in our area at the time, but they were already in good shape,” she said. “The only real need at one of the food banks was cardboard boxes because they could not get them from the state store anymore. Another organization stepped forward and offered a supply of bags.”
In Armstrong County, the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank is the major supplier of grocery items to the community sites.
Kalkahof and Peer both noted that their organizations and several food banks are practicing social distancing in order to protect staff members and their clients. Staff members work from home and only visit the offices or facilities to pick up business files or to help clients.
“We hand out bags at the front door of our facility,” Kalkahof said. “If someone is nervous about making a pick-up, they can send someone in their place.”
Overall, both women said that food bank supplies are adequate, but there have been the same kinds of challenges that are faced by supermarket shoppers. Flour, macaroni and pasta sauce are a few of the items that need to be limited because of distribution problems.
Clarion County food banks in the L-V’s coverage area can be found in New Bethlehem, Sligo, Rimersburg and West Freedom. Armstrong County residents in the coverage area can find help at the pantries in Oak Ridge, Kellersburg, Dayton, Bradys Bend and Parker.
At this time, cash donations are requested in lieu of donated canned and packaged goods. The agencies and food banks use the money to purchase goods from the larger organizations in Pittsburgh and Erie, receiving large amounts of food for pennies on the dollar.
“It is amazing to see the outpouring of help during these interesting times,” Peer said. “With help from all corners, there is enough food to go around for everyone.”