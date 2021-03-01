DuBOIS — The food service department in the DuBois Area School District continues to show resilience that is demonstrated in their commitment to nourishing the children in the community, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
During an administrative mid-year update at last Thursday’s virtual board meeting, Benton spoke about the food service department on behalf of Director Tom Koscienski, who was unable to attend.
From August 2020 through January 2021, the food service department has served 157,155 breakfasts, an average of 1,672 daily, said Benton. The department has also served 211,691 lunches, or an average of 2,252 daily.
“They’re self-serving the food daily for pickup, the families that are in need of breakfast and lunch for their children,” said Benton. “Our food service department has also been actively involved in supporting various fundraisers for our school groups. And up next, they have they Interact Club, and they are in the process of selling pizzas for their fundraiser.”
During the two school closures, the food service department also made sure that the students would have food for the days they were not in school, said Benton. At the middle school, the department gave out 1,302 breakfasts and lunches; the staff at the middle and high schools distributed those meals in a matter of four hours.
“That was truly a team effort,” said Benton. “At Juniata Elementary, they gave out 560 breakfast and lunches. And again, the staff did an amazing job, getting all of that done in just two and a half hours.
“And he (Koscienski) asked that we commend his staff, and I’d like to commend him, as well, for his leadership and the great job that they’re all doing this year, with all of the new regulations pertaining to food service,” said Benton. “The way that they’re packaging their food has changed drastically. And they now have to be sure that all fruit cups have lids, all vegetables are in sealed bags, all condiments are in single-serve packets or containers. And that’s just a few of the many changes that they’ve had to adapt to.”
One fun item shared is the Cookie Days that they have for every holiday.
“You know Tom, he is quite the baker and always wants to do those special things for the kids,” said Benton. “So, so far, they’ve had the pumpkin cookies for Halloween, leaf cookies for Thanksgiving, gingerbread men and trees for Christmas. And for Valentine’s Day, they had heart cookies. He said it’s just something little that they like to do to help them put a smile on the kids’ faces.”