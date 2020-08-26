The Forest County Country Music Association may have had to temporarily shut down like many other live music venues nation-wide due to the current pandemic, but the FCCMA’s music will not be silenced, according to a spokesperson.
The Forest County Country Music Association will return in May of 2021 to the two different venues that the performances were previously held. Both performance nights are free to the public.
Starting back up in 2021, once a month from May through October, the FCCMA members will conduct performances on the second Friday of each month at the MACA Building, located in Marienville, as well as the Tionesta Lighthouse, located in Tionesta, the fourth Friday of each month.
The music begins at 7 p.m. at both venues and runs throughout the evening.
As previously stated, these performances are free to the public and all are welcome.
For those who would like to join the Forest County Country Music Association, the membership fees are $5 a year per member per year. Becoming a member of the FCCMA enables the members to be able to perform in front of the attending crowd on meeting nights, as well as voting rights for the association itself.