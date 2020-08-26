DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 83F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.