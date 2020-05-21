DuBOIS — The three Republican candidates seeking the 75th Legislative District seat currently held by retiring State Rep. Matt Gabler of DuBois, discussed their stances on various issues during a forum sponsored by Life Matters Now and Elk County Right to Life Tuesday night on Facebook Live.
Candidates answering questions for approximately 60 minutes included: Michael Armanini, of DuBois, who worked 30-plus years in the powdered metal industry and was formerly headmaster of DuBois Central Catholic System; Lisa LaBrasca Becker, DuBois city treasurer; and Michael Clement of DuBois, co-founder and executive director of local nonprofit Square One. Democratic candidate Ryan Grimm, of St. Marys, was not included in the forum.
Attorney Tom Wagner was the moderator for the event.
The primary election will be held June 2.
Questions asked and the candidates’ responses:
Governor Wolf’s orders in dealing with COVID-19 may cause long term damage to our healthcare system because of numerous layoffs of healthcare workers. How would you have responded to this?
“Gov. Wolf shut down our entire area, not just the healthcare area,” said Becker, noting this had serious implications in both Clearfield and Elk counties. “We were promised by our local hospital 300 more jobs. And I believe our hospital has failed our area. I believe it could have been done a whole lot differently. They laid off 600 jobs, 600 people. They furloughed them. And I know personally five people that have lost their jobs. Unfortunately it’s the people on the board and the people running these hospitals that had made this decision, and it’s not only going to affect the hospital employees, but it’s going to affect our entire area, including businesses like mine. I believe that that situation should have been looked at a lot more closely and the decision should have been made better.”
“One thing we have to realize ... with our hospitals in our area going from great to almost stagnant, it was not their fault,” said Armanini. “This is everything that was issued from the governor’s office, which there is no doubt was done about 98 percent incorrectly. Everything was shut down. No one was coming in for lab work doing this and that. I sit on the board at Penn Highlands hospital in DuBois and the management, and the doctors and nurses, and everyone associated with the Penn Highlands system worked diligently to try and keep the system going.”
Armanini said PHH was “definitely prepared” for the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was impressed by how everything was staged and they were ready to go,” Armanini said. “Unfortunately, the economics that is going to come from this total stoppage of basically our whole state is not going to be fixed overnight. And it’s going to take some time and it’s going to take some hard work to get this corrected.”
“I feel for the leadership of Penn Highlands, because I feel like they had some tough decisions to make,” said Clement. “But the reality is, is they should have looked at this a lot differently. They made the decision to lay off 600 people. I don’t know if Mike was a part of that decision or not, but I can tell you this, Penn Highlands needs to explain to the local community why they did what they did. The day of not having accountability is over.”
Do you believe the recreational use of marijuana should be legalized?
“If we could take the drug dealers off the streets and we, in the state of Pennsylvania, can make money off of these drug dealers being off the streets, we can use this tax, this vice tax, to fight even more drugs because we have a larger problem than marijuana,” said Becker. “If we could use taxation and fund drug-fighting, the more important drugs to fight, the opioids and the meth, that would be fantastic.”
Both Armanini and Clement said they are leery of legalizing any drug and would need to see more studies from states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use.
Do you believe there should be exceptions to allow abortion?
Armanini said there should be no exceptions.
“This life that is coming into this world is created by God and I do not feel any exception should warrant that child’s life to be terminated,” said Armanini.
“For the safety and health, rape or incest, I’m going to leave that decision up to the woman and husband and family ... the medical experts to talk to that family,” said Clement. “As far as Michael Clement is concerned, I’m adopted. I would hope that no child would be aborted.”
Becker said she was opposed to abortion for any reason.
All three candidates said they would support and campaign for a candidate that wins the Republican primary. All three also said they would be willing and able to work with the governor no matter what party holds that office to get things done in the district.