DuBOIS — Dylan Foster has been named DuBois Central Catholic Class of 2020 valedictorian. Foster is the son of Cindy Foster of DuBois and the late Gary Foster.
Foster plans on attending The University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh. Foster is currently undecided on a major but knows his life goal is to assist people in finding their happiness.
While attending DCC, Foster really enjoyed U.S. history during his freshman and sophomore years, drama his senior year, and English every year of high school.
“DCC has offered me so many opportunities,” said Foster. “From the large variety of classes, they offer, to the extracurricular activities like the musical and Mock Trial, to the plethora of sports that are available to play. There is something for everyone to have fun and to grow in their talents. No one feels left out. Because of my participation in activities, I feel I’m better prepared to tackle any challenge that comes my way.”
“Every portion of society has had to adapt to a world that is hindered in its ability to be together,” said Foster. “Preparing to graduate during the pandemic has brought forth challenges that I never thought I would have to face like having to learn remotely for two months, being separated from the people that I love the most, and not being to converse as easily with my teachers about the subjects I love. Because of the family aspect DCC puts at the forefront, I’ve never felt alone. There are always people there to talk to, usually through video call, when I need it. The family units and bonds that I have formed while at DCC have only been strengthened by the challenges of the world today.”