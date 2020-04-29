HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12 a.m., April 28, that there are 1,214 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 43,264.
Yesterday, the state reported 1,716 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Locally, the number of positive cases of coronavirus continues to inch up each week. In Clarion County, 22 positives and one death are currently being reported, an increase from 18 positives last week. And in Armstrong County, the number of positive cases rose in the last week from 38 to 47, with two deaths in the county.
Butler County continues to report the most positive cases in the area, with 170 confirmed cases and six deaths. Jefferson County is reporting the lowest number in the area with four confirmed cases and no deaths. Both Forest and Venango counties are reporting seven confirmed cases each, with no deaths in either county.
At area hospitals, Clarion Hospital reported Tuesday that it has two patients confirmed to have the virus, with one in intensive care. Butler Memorial Hospital reported that as of yesterday, it has five patients confirmed with the virus, and five others suspected of having it. None were in intensive care.
So far during the pandemic, Clarion Hospital has tested 570 people with 21 coming back positive. Butler Memorial Hospital has tested 2,576 people with 201 coming back as positive for coronavirus.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 165,824 patients in the state who have tested negative to date.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:
• Nearly 1 percent are aged 0-4.
• Nearly 1 percent are aged 5-12.
• 1 percent are aged 13-18.
• Nearly 6 percent are aged 19-24.
• 38 percent are aged 25-49.
• 27 percent are aged 50-64.
• 26 percent are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes in Pennsylvania, there are 7,360 resident cases of COVID-19, and 920 cases among employees, for a total of 8,280 at 452 distinct facilities in 41 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 1,089 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.