DuBOIS — The free February food distributions from Life Community Church that were held every Wednesday last month will continue this month.
Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting, said the huge semi-truck full of boxes of perishable food will be distributed every Wednesday in March beginning today in the DuBois Mall parking lot.
“I want to thank Pastor James (Goodman) and Life Community Church,” said Arbaugh. “They’ve been doing a tremendous job. They did almost 1,300 boxes of food last Wednesday in about an hour and a half. Tremendous job over there, getting that food out and delivered. I really appreciate their effort to get food out in the community, especially at this time.”
The distribution, which begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until all of the boxes are gone that day, is in the parking lot near the movie theater. A sample of what’s in the box is a gallon of milk, other dairy products, produce, and some meats totaling 30 pounds of food.
The food is coming from an organization called, “USDA Farmers to Families.”
Anyone is welcome to come to the distribution.