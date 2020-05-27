CLARION – The Clarion County Freedom Rally to support small businesses unable to operate under COVID-19, started at noon Friday under rainy skies; and in a case of serendipity, by the end of the day, received notice from Gov. Tom Wolf that Clarion County would move into the “Green” status in a week, allowing businesses to open with some restrictions.
“Businesses in this community are passionate about giving back,” said Pastor Hoff of Hope Rising Community Church in his opening remarks.
“The Bible says, in Proverbs, that iron sharpens iron, and I believe that’s what’s happening here today is that iron, businesses are sharpening other businesses, that men and women are coming together and standing united.”
The rally was a joint effort sponsored by John Pacsai of Infusion Night Club and Grille, Patty Schmader of Serenity Spa & Tanning Salon, and Alyssa Morrison of Empower Beauty.
Speakers, in addition to Hoff, included state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion), Clarion Borough Council Vice President Ben Aaron, and Pittsburgh real estate entrepreneur and activist Mat Simmons.
Counties moving to the green reopening phase this Friday include Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren.
“As I look out to the crowd, I recognize a lot of you, and I see men and women who have abided by the law, you have invested in our communities, you are community leaders, you are business owners and entrepreneurs, you are licensed professionals,” said Oberlander.
“You’re hard working, you’re caring, you’re compassionate. You’re people who have made sacrificial changes in order to save lives from COVID. What I don’t see is a single coward out there, not one. I don’t see a deserter, not one. I see patriots.
“I’ve asked myself, and I’m sure you’ve asked yourself, if big box business can continue, why can’t our small business continue? Why can’t we make adaptations that would allow you to continue to operate? And, I think you could.”
Clarion Borough Council member Ben Aaron said, “We’re at a point now where we need people to be able to contribute to the conversation with our voice. I’m tired of the argument that because you want to reopen businesses, you don’t care about people. We care about everybody, and we’ll make sure that everybody’s safe, because our business owners are responsible enough adults that they can run a successful business. They can handle themselves. They can contribute to the conversation.”
Certified fake Anchorman Ron Burgundy was also on hand at the rally.
Free macaroni and cheese snacks by Zach’s in New Bethlehem were offered after the rally.