BROOKVILLE — For one small business, the coronavirus shutdown came on the back of an already financially difficult time.
Ben Carrier, owner of Frosty Freeze in Brookville, has had to make difficult decisions in recent weeks regarding his seasonal shop. His ice cream season ended early last year when the building caught fire.
Carrier assured his loyal customers he would be back and he continued construction and cleaning until the coronavirus pandemic began. The virus halted construction as the contractors were given conflicting information about working. Carrier decided to finish the work himself to open his shop.
“For anyone who’s not been through a fire... the dirt is relentless. It’s hard to get it all flushed out and gone, but we’re finally where we’re putting tools away,” Carrier said.
For a seasonal business, being able to make it through the off season is critical, and his off season has been several months longer than he expected.
Carrier’s wife, Brandy Carrier, runs the Brookville Flower shop and was shut down with the closure of non-essential businesses as well.
He said he has either been denied help, or couldn’t get into the system to apply. He tried to apply for small business loans, and she applied for a waiver for funerals and they were both denied.
Having lost the end of last season, and now two months of this season, Carrier had to decide if opening would be worth it during the pandemic.
“We’ve got so many things stacked against us to open, having permission to be open is almost meaningless if there’s nobody willing to come to the window. I think locally we will probably be fine, but it’s hard to use the same measuring stick on everybody in the state,” Carrier said.
Carrier said a week before the lockdown he spoke with employees, and most were planning to come back to work when he reopened.
“Now that the lockdown has happened, I’m witnessing a great deal of uncertainty,” Carrier said. “There are quite a few of them that are just pausing for a little bit to see what happens, so that could be a challenge here.”