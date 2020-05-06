BROOKVILLE — Local ice cream hot spot the Frosty Freeze is preparing to open soon after last season was ended prematurely by a fire, and this season was postponed by construction and COVID-19.
“I miss my customers,” Carrier said. “It’s been a very stressful eight or nine months here so I’m looking forward to getting everything open and seeing some our old faces.”
Owner Ben Carrier said coming to a decision with the coronavirus pandemic happening has made opening for this season even harder. He was still finishing up some of the construction on the building when construction companies were told they were no longer allowed to work.
“For a seasonal business like ours and in our situation, we have to budget every penny that comes in the window because at some point you close the door and you have to survive through the winter,” Carrier said. “As much as I like to pat myself on the back that we’re budgeting well, to have lost half the season then not be able to open in the spring was a one-two punch.”
The contractors who were doing the work on the building for him were also getting conflicting information whether they could work or not. This caused a major delay in the last of the work being done until Carrier finally told the contractors he would be finishing the work himself.
Carrier said he also had to consider if the business would be worth fighting to open the shop. He is allowed to open for take-out only, and had to consider how many people would be interested in that. He added that some people don’t even want to leave their house for anything other than groceries.
Having lost two months of his six month season already for this year, he said it will start to jeopardize their way of life for next year. He decided he was going to be opening soon.
“I’m not obtuse to the fact that there’s issues. I just think for us it makes more sense to open than to make it worse for everyone else because we have bills. In short order, it’s going to start affecting other people whether I can pay my bill or not,” Carrier said.
He said when the shop opens, there will be some changes that people would expect like workers wearing masks and gloves. The two windows will still be used for ordering and pickup. Carrier said he could not plan for every scenario, but feels if customers use their head everything should run smoothly.
“I am not going out to my parking lot and painting circles for everybody, use your head,” Carrier said. “I can’t prepare for everything, but we’ll do our best and hope for a good year and that this all goes away.”
Carrier hopes to have the shop opened sometime soon, in the next couple of weeks. He posted a video of his test run on the fryers earlier this week. He said there will be a big announcement when he official opens for the season.