PUNXSUTAWNEY — A fundraiser to benefit Thomas Reesman is planned for this Saturday at the Rossiter Fire Hall.
Thomas Reesman is a Punxsutawney local who is battling stage four colon cancer. His children have planned a bake sale and basket raffle as a fundraiser for him.
Reesman recently started chemotherapy, and his children wanted to be able to take some strain off of him. Randi Deitman reached out to Pink Heals for the fundraiser well.
The bake sale will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until it’s sold out. There will also be a gift card and basket raffle throughout the day. In the evening there will be lanterns sold for a light launch until these are sold out as well.
If anyone would like to donate to the fundraiser, they can call Randi Deitman at 814-246-4963 or Rachel Guyer at 712-830-0183. They ask any donations be brought to them by June 12, and if possible pre-package the donation.
Punxsutawney Pink Heals will be bringing their truck to the fundraiser to show support to the family as well.