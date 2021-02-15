DuBOIS — With heavy hearts, loved ones, friends and many fellow Pennsylvania State Police troopers gathered to say goodbye Saturday to 45-year-old Trooper Monty Mitchell, whose funeral was held in the DuBois Area High School auditorium.
Mitchell, who was assigned to the patrol section of Troop C, DuBois, suffered a medical emergency in the station parking lot during his shift at approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 8. Station personnel attempted life-saving measures and called 911 but attempts to revive Mitchell were unsuccessful. He was pronounced deceased at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital at 10 p.m.
During the hour-long public funeral service, Chaplain Bernie Knepley said there are many stories he could share about Mitchell.
“As a child he wanted to be a teacher,” said Knepley. “And ironically as a trooper he could create confusion on various topics that would cause others to go out and search for answers. Oh, he was a teacher just in a different way than you and I might have understood it. He knew how to stir the pot, whether it was a question about some law or a thought about the scripture. As one trooper said to me recently he forced us to learn. And yet, he didn’t want to be a teacher. If he thought he could get you going, he would.”
Knepley said Mitchell was known for his patience and quiet demeanor.
Also, if someone needed help, Mitchell was there, said Knepley.
“He was the first one, whether it was on the job or off the job,” said Knepley. “He (Mitchell) talked to me at different times about laying underneath his mother’s motor home, working on something, fixing something. His aunt shared with me about him coming to the house and taking care of lights, Christmas tree lights and outside lights, and just doing numerous things. Because, well, that was Monty.”
Pastor Dan Muir, former youth pastor at the DuBois Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, said he knew Mitchell when he was about 13 years old and his family attended church there.
“I watched him go through middle school and high school ... he was a bit of a prankster. I don’t know if he still was or not, but he was as a high schooler,” said Muir. “So I feel very privileged and honored to have any part, personally.”
Muir sang touching renditions of the songs, “I Can Only Imagine,” and “Amazing Grace,” and also conducted the committal service.
“Standing here to pay my respects and mourn, former resident of Brockway, Pennsylvania, and current and forever resident of Heaven,” said an emotional Cpl. Robert McGarvey, of DuBois, Troop C. “Can we get a hallelujah? Well done, my friend, you finished this race here on earth.”
After reading four scriptures during the funeral service, McGarvey led an inspirational prayer.
“Dear Heavenly Father, we praise You. We praise You for being in total control. We praise You for your perfect plan. We praise You for your never-ending love. We praise You for your promise of eternal life with You in heaven,” said McGarvey. “Lord, we know You are strongest when we are weak. Help us to keep leaning in to you, pursuing you, and tell Monty we said hello and we’ll see you soon. I love you Jesus. Amen.”
Members of the Pennsylvania State Police Ceremonial Unit conducted a rifle volley outside in the high school parking lot. Additionally, the playing of “Taps,” by a member of the U.S. Army, was performed to conclude the service. A representative of the Army also presented the flag to Mitchell’s mother.
“We truly showed that we put God first and honored Monty the best we could,” McGarvey told the Courier Express after the service. “Just through work I had three or four conversations with him ... Monty was a Christ follower and I knew he was going to be in Heaven, which is the only positive thing. Our hearts are definitely hurting right now. He will be greatly missed, but we know we will see him again someday.”
According to his obituary, at the age of 17, Mitchell enlisted as a Private, E1, in the United States Army Reserve with the 629th Transportation Company out of DuBois as a motor transportation operator. He graduated from Brockway Area High School in 1994 and attended California University of Pennsylvania from 1994-1996.
In February of 2003 to June 2004, Mitchell was deployed with the 629th Transportation Company in support of Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom. Mitchell’s second deployment supported Operation Iraqi Freedom from June 2006 to October 2007 with the 298th Transportation Company out of Franklin.
In November 2007, Mitchell enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police. He graduated with the 126th cadet class and was assigned to Troop G, Huntingdon and then to Troop C, Ridgway, and most recently to the patrol section of Troop C, DuBois.
During Mitchell’s 28 years of military service, he earned numerous commendations including a Combat Action Badge, two Bronze Stars, one Meritorious Service Medal, one Army Commendation Medal, three Army Achievement Medals, one Army Good Conduct Medal, nine Army Reserves Components Achievement Medals, one Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, one Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, one Iraq Campaign Medal, two Overseas Service Ribbons, and two Armed Forces Reserve Medals representing 20 years completed service. His most recent assignment had been as Platoon Sergeant with the 298th Transportation Company, Det 1 out of Clearfield.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Mitchell, in 2012. He is survived by his mother, Judy, his stepfather, Dave Carlson, and his two sisters, Fawn (Tom) McCracken of Henderson, MN and Stacey (Alan) Garman of Purcellville, VA, and nieces, Kaitlyn and Tessa McCracken and Emily Garman.
Interment is at Morningside Cemetery.
Members of Troop C guarded Mitchell’s casket from the time he left the hospital until the time service began, as well as after the service and until the time of burial. The state police ceremonial unit guarded Mitchell’s casket during the public and private visitation.
U.S. Army veterans, retired state police corporals and DuBois Area School Police Officers Dennis McFadden and Charles Nicklas, who worked with Mitchell when he was stationed in Ridgway, assisted the PSP ceremonial detail.
“The Pennsylvania State Police would like to thank the community for the overwhelming support and assistance in a time of sorrow due to the sudden loss of a loved one in our law enforcement community,” said Trooper Ron Chewning, public information officer. “We would specifically like to thank DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, Assistant Principal Chuck Pasternak, custodial staff and School Police Officers for their hard work in the use of the school facilities. Their assistance was instrumental in promoting the memory of both the life and the service of Pennsylvania State Police Trooper First Class Monty R. Mitchell. School assistance was also instrumental in ensuring the event was performed in a safe manner, using several disinfectant techniques and personal protective equipment.”