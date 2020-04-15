DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 46F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow this evening. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.