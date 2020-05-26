DuBOIS — Zachary George has been named DuBois Central Catholic Class of 2020 salutatorian. George is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry (Aundrea) George of DuBois.
George plans on attending Westminster College, New Wilmington, majoring in biochemistry. He plans on becoming a pharmacist.
While attending DCC, his favorite class was chemistry and making movies for drama class.
George has attended DCC since pre-school.
“I feel DCC helped me to identify and develop my gifts and talents because all along the teachers have truly cared about each and every one of their students and strive for academic excellence,” he said. “Having the small class sizes helped me to receive more individualized attention which allowed the teachers to better know and care about me. Small class sizes also helped me to make closer connections with my classmates.”
When deciding on where to go for college, George stated, “I chose Westminster College because it will put me in a similar environment to DCC, where I know the people around me truly care and will help me to stay on track to succeed in life.”
“Going to DCC really helped me with all that is going on regarding the COVID-19 pandemic,” said George. “We are shown how important it is to have God at the center of daily life. Having weekly Mass throughout my school years and continuing weekly Mass online, while being quarantined, has given me guidance and strength during this difficult time.”