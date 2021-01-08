Today, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania (GSWPA) are launching the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program with a focus on bringing smiles to the faces of their customers during a challenging time. Girl Scouts are selling in creative, socially distant, and contact-free ways to keep themselves and their customers safe.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and the Digital Cookie® platform online, which GSUSA launched in 2014. The platform allows girls to personalize their own unique marketing site to share their goals and progress and their plans for proceeds. When customers order through a Girl Scout’s Digital Cookie site, they can have their order shipped to their door or ask their Girl Scout to deliver it later.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the middle of the 2020 season and girls were faced with the same challenges as other small businesses, girls in western Pennsylvania quickly pivoted their sales methods. From running virtual cookie booths on social media to collecting donated cookies for local medical professionals, nursing home staff, and many other essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls as young as five years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits and stay connected to their communities by participating in the cookie program.
“Girl Scouts in western Pennsylvania say that Girl Scout Cookies make everyone smile, and they are excited to share joy with their communities this cookie season,” said Patricia A. Burkart, CEO of GSWPA. “Girls are rising to the challenge to creatively reach their goals and earn proceeds that fund their community projects, hiking excursions, badge workshops, and so much more.”
The cookie program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun with friends and practice lifelong, essential skills like marketing, public speaking, and money management. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. Every purchase stays local to troops and GSWPA to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls.
Proceeds from cookies sales also power experiences at GSWPA camps for Girl Scouts. GSWPA launches registration for summer camp on Thursday, January 21 offering new program sessions to support the current interests of girls. While enjoying newer amenities like a tree canopy course and hatchet throwing to traditional favorites like swimming, creek walking, fishing, and campfires, girls connect with new friends and nature, build confidence in the outdoors, and create lasting memories.
Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find a Girl Scout selling cookies near you, please visit gswpa.org or contact GSWPA at 800-248-3355 or customercare@gswpa.org.