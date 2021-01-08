From left to right, Mariah, Macee, and Maranda Stephens, sisters and members of Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania Troop 46641, are looking forward to the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program. “They have high goals this year and will need to work hard,” said Misty Stephens, the girls’ mother and troop leader. “We use our proceeds for badges and crafts but also planned a zoo trip last year was placed on hold. We hope to do it in the future.”