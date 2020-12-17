DuBOIS — It’s been a little over a year since the DuBois Mall movie theater reopened under the new ownership of Golden Ticket Cinemas and while COVID-19 hasn’t made it easy, GTC President John Bloemeke is optimistic about the future of the local entertainment business.
In October 2019, Golden Ticket Cinemas opened its doors and enjoyed a busy holiday season. Like many businesses which were affected by the COVID-19 lockdowns, Bloemeke said March of 2020 is when the theater started feeling the impact of the pandemic.
“January and February are usually fairly slow times for our business, but we did have the holidays and we didn’t get the impact of the summer movie season which is usually pretty good for us with kids out of school and everything,” said Bloemeke. “There was of course a period we were forced to be closed and now there’s another period where we’re forced to be closed, but when we were closed previously, we did some curbside popcorn sales, the concession sales, and it did fairly well there. People would drive up and we offered curbside pickup. We would get them popcorn to bring home and that did all right.”
GTC is planning on doing that again, he said, noting that they will announce it on their Facebook page.
“In fact we were just discussing our plan for that because over the holidays we have gift cards available, we have our annual popcorns buckets that are on sale and, of course, we can sell our popcorn. So we’re planning on doing that again.”
As part of the entertainment industry, the theater is again temporarily closed from Dec. 12 to Jan. 4, 2021 because of COVID-19 mitigation restrictions ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf.
In between the closures, Bloemeke said Golden Ticket Cinemas was able to play some new films.
“There were a handful, none that were really marketed much so there wasn’t a lot of awareness, but we also played some classic films,” said Bloemeke. “We were playing classic Christmas films up until last Friday — ‘Elf’ and ‘Christmas Vacation’ at a reduced price. It was encouraging to see folks still come out.”
When open, Golden Ticket Cinemas offer reserved seating and customers can pick their seat online and automatically blocks out a radius of seats around them.
“So we have a guaranteed social distancing going on in the auditoriums which is nice,” said Bloemeke. “And then all of our employees are masked up and we have sanitizer available and we’re wiping down surfaces so I think we’re pretty safe. But there hasn’t been a single case of COVID-19 worldwide traced back to a movie theater. I get it. You want to encourage people to stay home, but if people do leave and they come to the theater, I think it’s a pretty safe place.”
Though Bloemeke understands why the latest restrictions were imposed, he said he was a little disappointed.
“But luckily, I think we’re closer to the end of this than the beginning,” said Bloemeke. “And Christmas time is usually a pretty big time for us and next week would have been a fairly decent week for us, but better times are coming. And like I said, I understand it and I’m looking forward to putting this 2020 behind us to say the least.”
Despite the challenges of 2020, Bloemeke believes the local movie theater will overcome these difficult times.
“We’ve had great support from our landlord there at the mall and they understand we were, as a company and as an industry, doing exceptionally well before COVID and this all happened and no fault of ours, no fault of anybody’s,” said Bloemeke. “We’re in this predicament and I think if there’s any comfort in this, is that we’re all in it together so you get understanding, you get support. And we’ve gotten that from the landlord.”
Bloemeke is hopeful that a vaccine is coming out.
“I’m not a doctor so I don’t know what the numbers are going to look like,” he said. “But I’m optimistic that by next summer we’ll have a great summer season at the movies.”